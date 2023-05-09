A's looking at Tropicana property for potential ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's have apparently changed their ballpark location preference.

Sources tell Channel 13 the A's may have placed an old site contender back on the table and are once again looking at the Tropicana Las Vegas site near the south end of the Strip.

RELATED LINK: The A's are eyeing five plots of land near the Strip

That could be better economically when it comes to public funding, which the team said they need from the state.

Last month, the A's announced an agreement with Red Rock Resorts to buy land at the site of the old Wild Wild West casino near the I-15 and Tropicana Avenue.

However, A's president Dave Kaval told Channel 13 the team was still working to finalize a deal.

"We have a time line of this year to get it sorted out," Kaval said at the time. "We're going to continue to work hand-in-hand with key elected officials and hopefully get a final decision by the end of the year."

While talks actively continue to the bring the A's to Las Vegas, no formal legislation has been presented in Carson City identifying how to bridge the multimillion dollar gap in funding.

The deadline to introduce new bills is 20 days away.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said he hopes to see a ballpark package finalized before the legislature adjourns.

However, he added state officials would look at other options if that's not possible.