A's package could be introduced to state lawmakers by the end of the month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could Nevada lawmakers make decisions impacting the future of the Oakland A's before the end of the current legislative session?

It's an issue that Governor Joe Lombardo's office said they're racing to address.

Channel 13 received the following statement Thursday night.

"We are in the process of working on a package for the A's. It's our preference to see this happen before the legislature adjourns but we will consider different options if that is not possible." Elizabeth Ray, spokesperson for Governor Joe Lombardo

The deadline for bills to be introduced during the current legislative session is May 26.

However, the governor could call for a special session if no agreements are reached by then.

The A's are looking at building a $1.5 billion stadium and entertainment complex on the other side of Interstate-15, across from T-Mobile Arena.

A spokesperson for the team told Channel 13 they're willing to invest $1 billion.

A's president David Kaval has expressed interest in a public financing contribution combined with a possible private investment to fund the remaining $500 million.