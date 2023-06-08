Second day of ballpark special session set to begin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A source close to the situation told Channel 13 on Thursday that a vote could be coming soon in the Nevada Senate on the Oakland A's ballpark funding proposal.

The second day of a special session for the proposal at the Nevada Legislature hadn't started as of 1 p.m., though it was scheduled to begin in the morning.

To become a reality, the measure would have to be voted out of the Senate with a majority before moving to the Assembly.

In that scenario, an affirmative vote in the Assembly would mean Senate Bill 1 would then go to Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk.

According to another source, however, any vote on the ballpark will be close. Lombardo is a supporter of the plan, which would earmark close to $400 million in public funds for the building of a $1.5 billion ballpark on the Strip.