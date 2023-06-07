A's ballpark special session underway in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation late Tuesday night for a special legislative session to consider public funding for a new Oakland A's ballpark on the Strip.

That session — which includes members of the Nevada Assembly and Senate — was scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, but was pushed back.

The session will likely go throughout the day, and possibly beyond. According to Lombardo's proclamation, there is no time limit for the session.

At issue is whether Nevada lawmakers will move to allow for about $380 million in public money to be earmarked for a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium.

The facility would go at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, which would be razed to make way for the ballpark, and likely a new casino/resort property.

Lombardo has said he's in support of the legislation. Other supporters of the plan include the Nevada Resort Association, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, and multiple trade union organizations.

The A's have long wanted to find a solution for a new ballpark to replace their aging stadium in Oakland, but no deal has been worked out to keep the team in Oakland for the long term.

In the past couple of years, A's leadership has turned its attention to Las Vegas, though some leaders in the Bay Area, including Oakland's mayor, say they'd still like to work something out there.

