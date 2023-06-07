Nevada lawmakers approve Assembly Bill 1 during special session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 1 on Tuesday night during a special session ordered by Governor Joe Lombardo.

According to a declaration made by Gov. Lombardo, the session allotted 4 hours to tackle the capital improvement budgets — a key part of the state's budget that had been left on the table after the regular legislative session adjourned. Lawmakers approved the bill through both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority vote and adjourned sine die in only two hours.

The bill will now head to Lombardo's desk.

After the session adjourned, Lombardo also announced plans to convene a second special session to address SB509 or the bill that would provide public funds for the construction of a stadium on the Las Vegas Strip for the Oakland A's.

This news comes after Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced that she would "fight for the A's to stay in Oakland" in an exclusive interview with ABC7.

That session will convene on Wednesday at 10 a.m.