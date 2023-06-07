Governor Lombardo issues declaration for special session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada Governor, Joe Lombardo, on Tuesday called for the 34th special Legislative session in the state's history.

The regular session ended Tuesday at 12 a.m., though a number of unresolved issues remained.

Once such matter involved a capital improvements budget for the state, which was the sole item on the special session agenda.

Lawmakers began meeting Tuesday night. According to Lombardo's proclamation, the session was only slated to last until 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

While only one special session was called as of Tuesday evening, there's nothing in the state's constitution that says Lombardo couldn't call for multiple special sessions to tackle multiple issues.

In fact, that's been done before in Nevada, and a source with knowledge of the situation told Channel 13 that it's possible Lombardo could call for a special session later this week that would deal only with a possible Oakland A's ballpark on the Strip.

The owners of the pro baseball team want to move the club to Las Vegas, but they want public funding in order to help build a new stadium on the Strip.