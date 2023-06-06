Governor Lombardo announces plan to call special session to address budget concerns, A's stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Nevada Legislature adjourned just after midnight on Monday, many questions remained about the fate of several highly anticipated bills.

One such bill was the capital improvements bill, Assembly Bill 521, which was voted down unanimously by Senate Republicans with 30 minutes left in the session. The bill would allocate funding for capital projects, seeking $3.4 billion in 2024 and $3.6 billion in 2025 from the general fund, and $167.5 million in 2024, and $168.6 million in 2025 from the highway general fund.

Another bill left on the table is Senate Bill 509, which would bring Major League Baseball to the valley with the construction of a stadium for the Oakland A's. The bill is asking for up to $380 million in public funding for the construction of a $1.5 billion stadium and ballpark, located on the Tropicana Las Vegas resort site.

A $4 billion bill that would give tax breaks to film studios is also in flux, though it is unclear if it will appear on the agenda for the special session.

Following the adjournment of the legislative session, Lombardo released a statement saying he would call for a special session to address several bills that had not been addressed.

Special session coming https://t.co/iFf7Iy0kbS — Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) June 6, 2023

"Late last night, the regular legislative session concluded. My office and I are conferring with legislative leadership this evening, and I anticipate calling a special legislative session in the morning," the statement read. "I will issue a proclamation to outline agenda items for the special session when finalized.”

At the time of publication, no further information about the special session has been released, but Gov. Lombardo has a 10-day deadline to set a date.