Oakland Athletics ballpark bill passes test in Nevada Senate

The next official step for the bill would be an Assembly floor vote
New renderings released by the Oakland Athletics offer a first look at the baseball team's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:55:58-04

(KTNV) — The Oakland A's stadium bill secured a substantial victory Tuesday afternoon when it passed through the Nevada Senate.

The step is the most significant development yet in the A's pursuit of a new $1.5 billion ballpark on the Strip.

Senate Bill 1, the legislation that would earmark $380 million in public funds for a new A's ballpark on the Strip, passed on a 13-to-8 vote in the Senate.

A handful of changes were made to the bill and introduced to legislators Tuesday.

Those included a stipulation that the ballpark site is specific to the Tropicana Las Vegas site, and enhancements to a community involvement plan the A's say they would follow if they were to move to Las Vegas.

Members of the Assembly and the Senate sat through presentations about the economic viability of the ballpark plan.

The next official step for the bill would be an Assembly floor vote, which could happen as soon as Tuesday.

The bill will almost certainly receive Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo's signature if it gets to that point.

