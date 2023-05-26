A's release new renderings of proposed ballpark on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics released the first renderings of the proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday morning.

The new renderings show the ballpark at the nine-acre Tropicana site, featuring a partially retractable roof that opens the outfield to the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Oakland Athletics New renderings released by the Oakland Athletics offer a first look at the baseball team's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.

This news comes after Gov. Joe Lombardo announced that state leaders and the A's had reached a "tentative agreement" on the plan to bring the team to the valley on Wednesday.

Nevada Democrats also released a statement on Thursday, claiming that tax credits for a potential new stadium are "off the table" until there's agreement on a state budget.

Gov. Lombardo responded shortly after, saying he "will not sign any budget bills" until his "priorities" are addressed.

The state-of-the-art venue will be a hub for sports, entertainment, and community engagement, hosting A’s games along with a diverse range of events, concerts, and community gatherings, according to a news release.

“From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas,” said A’s director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, Brad Schrock. “The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark.”

A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement, “We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home. As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering investments in the community.