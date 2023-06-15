Oakland A's stadium bill heading to Lombardo's desk to become law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature has passed an Oakland A's stadium bill, which now paves the way for the team's move to Las Vegas.

All that remains for Senate Bill 1 to become law is a signature from Gov. Joe Lombardo, which is expected.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Nevada Assembly voted 25-to-15 in favor of the bill, which will allocate $380 million in public funds for a new Major League Baseball ballpark that is set to go up at the Tropicana Las Vegas site.

"Tonight, we thank the members of the Nevada State Legislature and their staff for their hard work, due diligence, and attention to detail as we work to bring the Athletics to Las Vegas. We are especially grateful for the legislators’ time and dedication to shepherding this bill through the process, including the special session," officials with the Athletics said. "We look forward to Governor Lombardo’s signature as our next step."

The state Senate voted to pass the bill through on Tuesday.

Amendments made to the bill during a week-long special legislative session that ended Wednesday evening included a stipulation that the A's payout $2 million per year for community programs in the Las Vegas valley.

That would start once the team begins play in the ballpark, which likely wouldn't be until the 2028 season.