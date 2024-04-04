Tropicana hotel towers to be imploded

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A source with the company supervising the demolition of the Tropicana Hotel and Casino property confirms for Channel 13 the property's two hotel towers will be imploded.

The rest of the Tropicana complex will be taken down without the use of explosive charges.

The resort closed its doors Tuesdayafter nearly 70 years as a Strip casino.

The implosion, according to the source with GGG Demolition Inc., could take place as soon as October.

The plan is for a new $1.5 billion baseball stadiumto go up at the Tropicana site. The ballpark, tapped to open in 2028, would be the new home for the Oakland A's.

The Major League Baseball team on Thursday announced it will play temporarily, for three seasons beginning in 2025, at a minor league ballpark In Sacramento. The team's

lease at its stadium in Oakland expires at the end of the 2024 season.