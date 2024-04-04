Oakland Athletics find temporary home in Sacramento while Las Vegas ballpark is built

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics will play their next few seasons at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, the team announced Thursday morning.

Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats, will host the A's for the 2025-27 Major League Baseball seasons.

The A's were in need of a temporary ballpark after their lease at the Coliseum in Oakland expires and while their proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip is under construction.

A's leadership met with city of Oakland officials on Tuesday to discuss potentially renewing the organization's lease at the Coliseum, but "the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach," owner John Fisher wrote in a statement on Thursday.

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland," Fisher continued. "Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time on Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

In previous statements, team leadership have said they expect the new ballpark in Las Vegas will be complete in 2028.