Athletics still homeless after Coliseum lease extension talks in Oakland

(KTNV) — The Athletics are still looking for a place to play after their lease at the Coliseum in Oakland expires.

A meeting with Oakland officials on Tuesday to discuss extending the lease until the A's can construct their new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip ended without much progress, according to a statement from the team.

In a statement to Channel 13, an A's spokesperson had this to say about the meeting's progress:

"We appreciated Oakland's engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension."

In the months since their proposed move to Las Vegas was approved by Major League Baseball's governing body, the A's have made it clear they have other options beyond a lease renewal in Oakland.

Specifically, the team was in talks with a developer in Salt Lake City about a temporary deal to play at a new ballpark under construction in the Salt Lake suburb of South Jordan.

The A's have also looked at playing at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, which would allow the team to keep "a larger percentage of its reported $67 million in yearly local television revenue than it would in Salt Lake City," according to previous reporting from ESPN and KGO-TV.

At Tuesday's meeting, the city of Oakland was expected to present the Athletics with a lease extension offer that would include a five-year contract with the option to opt-out after three years, as well as a requirement that the team pay a $97 million "extension fee." (That's according to documents obtained by ESPN and KGO-TV.)

What's next for the A's is not immediately clear, though they are expected to seek a deal that allows them to keep as much television revenue as possible while they wait to make the move to Las Vegas.

Channel 13 reporter Bryan Horwath contributed to this report.