Bryan Horwath joins the KTNV team as part of the E.W. Scripps Company's Journalism Journey Initiative, designed to help career print journalists transition into the television news industry.

Prior to joining Channel 13, Horwath spent 15 years as a newspaper and business trade publication reporter and editor. He covered gaming and tourism for the Las Vegas Sun from 2019 to 2023 and is an active member of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Horwath holds a master's degree in mass communication from South Dakota State University.

You can contact Horwath by email at bryan.horwath@ktnv.com.