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KTNV
Spotlighting the people in our community who display the spirit of Vegas Strong
Vegas Stronger Champions is sponsored by
Findlay Automotive
.
Sassman siblings raise nearly $6,000 selling bracelets to fight homelessness
Each year, a sibling pair spend winter break crafting bracelets and magnets to sell to family, friends, and classmates, donating all the proceeds to a local non-profit that fights homelessness.
Vegas Stronger Champion volunteers to help people with disabilities thrive
Recent UNLV graduate Saraah Majid spent countless hours volunteering at Opportunity Village during every semester of her college career.
Vegas Stronger Champion: DeAndre Palm helps reunite families
As a parent who dealt with addiction issues, DeAndre Palm says he's able to "meet people where they're at" as they work to make changes so they can be reunited with their children.
Vegas Stronger Champion helps UNLV hospitality students land careers
Chris Alfieri ensures that hospitality majors get connected with executives in the Las Vegas industry to jump-start their careers before they even graduate.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Speedway Children's Charities volunteer Staci McBride
Staci McBride spends most weekends away from her job at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway volunteering her time to help Speedway Children's Charities raise money for local kids.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Teodoro Mendez, Jr. advocates for fellow cops
March's Vegas Stronger Champion is a busy police officer who finds the time and energy to volunteer with the Las Vegas FOP Foundation to help other cops.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Diane Friedman advocates for heart health education
February's Vegas Stronger Champion volunteers with the American Heart Association to encourage people to recognize the warning signs of heart attacks.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Kanesha Grate's work with disabled adults recognized
January's Vegas Stronger Champion works as a caregiver in North Las Vegas and inspires others with her dedication and skill set.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Tony Lomando volunteers to help feed those in need
The last several months have seen an uptick in people needing food assistance. December's Vegas Stronger Champion has volunteered for Catholic Charities every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for years.
Vegas Stronger Champion: Lori Ernsperger volunteers with hospice patients
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and our Vegas Stronger Champion has volunteered for Nathan Adelson Hospice since her own mom experienced hospice care.
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