LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staci McBride, an employee at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, was recognized as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion for her year-round volunteer work with Speedway Children's Charities.

Let us introduce you to her:

Vegas Stronger Champion: Staci McBride volunteers year-round with Speedway Children's Charities

While the Speedway is known for its spring and fall NASCAR races, McBride goes above and beyond her duties to benefit local children.

"I've always had a heart for children, always loved children. So when I got the opportunity to start volunteering for something that benefits so many children in Southern Nevada, I jumped all over it," McBride said.

Speedway Children's Charities is the philanthropic arm of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"We raise money all year long through NASCAR activities, through our Pajama 5K, through Laps for Charity, a golf tournament, we raise money all year, and then at the end of the year we award grants to local children's charities who help kids in need," director Paulette Anderson said.

Last year, those grants totaled $500,000. Since the charity began in 1999, it has given away more than $5 million.

"At our grant ceremony at the end of the year, we give away all the money that we raise throughout the year to the different organizations who applied for grants this last year. I think we gave out to 62 different Southern Nevada organizations that all support and benefit children," McBride said.

Anderson noted that raising funds at the Speedway would be much harder without McBride's help.

"It's so important what she does. She doesn't have to. She can be with her family on the weekends. It's her choice to volunteer and listen; some of our events could be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., so she's out there the entire time with us on the weekends, on a Saturday, on a Sunday," Anderson said.

For her dedication to local kids, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognized McBride as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"Everyone sings your praises. Everyone says how much you do and that you're a volunteer is an incredible thing, an incredible gift of your time. And so for that we want to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger champion and just give you this small token of our appreciation for what it is you do," Giles said.

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