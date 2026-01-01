NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A caregiver who leads morning songs and teaches life skills to adults with disabilities has been recognized as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

We introduce you to Kanesha Grate:

Vegas Stronger Champion: Kanesha Grate recognized for her dedication to disabled adults

Kanesha Grate starts each day at Caring Hands Adult Day Service by leading clients in song. The facility serves adults with developmental or physical disabilities whose family members work during the day.

"We are family, that's right, that's right. I get all my sisters with me, and my brothers," Grate sang during a typical morning routine.

The caregivers at the North Las Vegas facility teach clients essential life skills, from basic tasks to social activities.

"We teach them everything, from tying their shoes to learning how to cook small meals, to learning how to go to the movies, and learning movie etiquette, but we teach them a variety of things to do," explained founder Ann Williams.

Williams praised Grate's dedication and compassion toward the clients.

"She is such a big-hearted person, and I wish I could clone her in so many ways," Williams told Channel 13. "She brings so much to this program; she brings her happiness, she brings her compassion, she brings her love, and she goes over and beyond."

Tyler Corder from Findlay Automotive Group surprised Grate with the Vegas Stronger Champion recognition and a personal check for $599.

"We've created a program with Channel 13 called Vegas Stronger Champions," Corder explained to Grate, "which recognizes people doing good things in their community, that give of themselves, and make Vegas a better place by helping out others. And that's what you epitomize."

Grate expressed surprise and gratitude upon receiving the recognition.

"Wow, thank you! Wow, oh my gosh," Grate said.

Caring Hands employs more than 60 staff members to provide high-quality care to its 80-plus clients at its North Las Vegas facility.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.