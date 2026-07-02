Vegas Stronger Champion volunteered throughout her college career to help people with disabilities thrive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month's Vegas Stronger Champion has helped Opportunity Village further their mission to empower, employ, and serve people in Las Vegas with disabilities for four years. And she did it while studying as a full-time college student.

WATCH | Justin Bruce introduces us to a young woman who helps serve people with disabilities across the valley:

Vegas Stronger Champion volunteers to help people with disabilities thrive

A recent UNLV graduate has spent the last 4 years volunteering at Opportunity Village, going far beyond what was required of her — and her dedication did not go unnoticed.

Saraah Majid, who recently earned a computer science degree from UNLV, began volunteering at Opportunity Village through the Engelstad Scholars scholarship program. Over the course of her college career, she consistently exceeded her required 50 volunteer hours each semester.

"So I started volunteering through my scholarship program, Engelstad Scholars, and I've been here for 4 years now, which has been crazy, but I've just loved being here and like getting to make an impact in the community," Majid said.

Opportunity Village, a Las Vegas nonprofit with a 71-year history, serves thousands of people with disabilities each year. The organization relies heavily on its roughly 10,000 annual volunteers to keep costs down and direct revenue toward its programs.

"There's really no words to describe it. We couldn't do what we do without our volunteers. They help us keep expenses down so the revenue we make can go directly to support the people we serve," Heather Davis of Opportunity Village said.

Majid's commitment stood out not just for the hours she put in, but for the curiosity and initiative she brought to every visit.

"It's more than just showing up and doing a task she's kept asking questions and kept learning and wanting to know more, and wanting to know how different departments support the fundraisers you see, and how that's tied into the program services and how that all comes to provide services for people with disabilities," Davis told Channel 13.

For Majid, the experience has been just as rewarding personally.

"I like being here. It's a fun place to be and um everyone is so friendly and kind and so just coming here is pretty fun, honestly," Majid said.

"I didn't expect all of this coming in and so much support, but through the 4 years I've gotten to meet so many people and everyone's just been so kind and willing to answer questions or help me learn additional things, and it's been a really great place to be," Majid said.

In recognition of her generosity, Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles surprised Majid with the Vegas Stronger Champion award — a moment she clearly did not see coming.

"We heard just what a remarkable job you've been doing since all your years in college volunteering here at Opportunity Village, and they just said that then on top of just your normal volunteer hours whenever there was an event you'd say. Oh, I can go. I can go. I'll be there. I'll be there, and you've been everywhere and you've meant so much to so many people and you've learned every department and you know that's something we want to celebrate and we'd like to give you this small token of, uh, you know, just our appreciation to highlight what you've been doing. Thank you. I don't know what to say," Giles said.

The surprise was complete — Majid had no idea the recognition was coming.

"So there's no event today? You know I, I logged in last night and I was like, there's no volunteers tomorrow," Majid said with a laugh.

Opportunity Village operates a thrift store at Meadows Lane and Decatur Boulevard. The organization says shopping there is another way the community can support its mission to employ, empower, and serve people with disabilities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.