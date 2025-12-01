LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Volunteers of all ages were busy at the Catholic Charities Hand of Hope Community Food Pantry sorting donated items into boxes and making sure shelves were stocked on the day we visited.

"You know, we used to be busy at the end of the month when people started running out of money and were looking for a food source," Tony Lomando told Channel 13, "and now it's just busy every day of the month."

Justin Bruce explains more about what makes Tony this month's Vegas Stronger Champion:

Vegas Stronger Champion: Tony Lamando volunteers hours to help feed those in need

Giving help is in Tony's DNA. He's a first-generation American, the child of immigrant bus drivers in New York City.

"We were brought up with an obligation to give back. I watched my parents help our neighbors, and I think that instilled something in all of us, me and my two brothers and my sister, that it should be, and is for us, a natural part of living," Lomando said.

The pantry at Catholic Charities is set up to mimic a grocery store, and that's not an accident.

"We actually set it up with that in mind, so when clients are coming, maybe with their young children, they won't know the difference, so they don't have to feel ashamed or anything to come here to get help," explained Leslie Carmine of Catholic Charities.

"And with volunteering, it's a gift to Catholic Charities, but it's also a gift from the heart back to yourself because you really feel good after you give," Carmine added.

Lomando is one of the pantry's regular volunteers, and has logged more than 1,000 hours of service since he began in 2019.

"I'm here Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. And there's a self-serving component to this, it's a magnificent workout. I don't need a gym when I'm doing this stuff," he added with a laugh.

Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognizes Tony as December's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We are celebrating you as our Vegas Stronger Champion for the many years you've spent volunteering here at Catholic Charities. We appreciate that and want to celebrate that, especially this time of year in the holidays," Giles said as he presented Tony with a check for $599.

"Hey, thank you, I appreciate the recognition. You know, more people need to do this, we've got an obligation to help others," Lomando responded, while adding he intended to donate the money right back to the food pantry.

It's easy to connect with volunteer opportunities at Catholic Charities. You can find out more directly from their website.