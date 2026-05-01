LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hospitality Charitable Foundation has spent nearly 25 years helping underprivileged students in the Las Vegas valley pursue careers in hospitality — debt-free.

The foundation provides full-ride scholarships to students attending UNLV, one of the nation's top hospitality management programs. The scholarships cover tuition, books, fees, and other expenses.

"Our foundation is the Hospitality Charitable Foundation. We give full ride scholarships to underprivileged children in the valley. It comes with student tuition, books, fees, everything. So they are essentially graduating debt-free," explained Chris Alfieri.

Beyond financial support, each student is paired with a mentor during their college career. Those mentors help students build professional networks, find jobs, and connect with prominent figures across Las Vegas.

"We are firm believers that it's not who you know in Las Vegas, but who knows you. So getting out in front and networking with these people really gets their name out on those tables first," Alfieri said.

Justin Bruce shares the mission behind this month's Vegas Stronger Champion, Chris Alfieri:

Vegas Stronger Champion: Chris Alfieri helps UNLV hospitality students land careers

UNLV's hospitality program offers a range of concentrations, including event design and management, human resources, and restaurant innovation.

Scholarship recipient Isabelle Gates said the support has put her years ahead of where she would have been on her own.

"College was something I knew I was going to do no matter what I did it was gonna happen if I had to work a full time job, it was, it was happening so to be able to know that I could focus on my career and I could take opportunities rather than having to pass them because I didn't have the time. And to be offered mentorship, I am light years ahead of where I would have been without HCF," Gates said.

Real-world experience has also played a major role in her development. Last year, Gates had the opportunity to shadow a trade show for the first time.

"I saw more of the operation side, show management side. And I just absolutely loved it. I loved the people I was around, so I'm hoping I can continue to work with them as I'm an intern for them as well, and I just want to learn more about trade shows and eventually I'd love to be on that operation side once I graduate," Gates said.

Executive Director Melissa Arias said the foundation's programming goes well beyond academics, helping students develop the life skills they need to thrive.

"We've evolved a long time in 25 years and really helped create some structure in our mentoring and leadership programs. So we do everything from business etiquette to personal skills to really helping them gain financial acumen because you can't really move forward in life unless you have all of those life skills that you need to really put down roots and make sure that you're really successful in all different ways," Arias said.

She said Las Vegas is a uniquely powerful place to launch a hospitality career.

"Las Vegas is a really special place for hospitality, and we provide guests such a high level of hospitality that by putting yourself out there, we're a city that you can really make something of yourself," Arias added.

The foundation is already seeing the results of its work come full circle, with former scholarship recipients now giving back.

"We're starting to see these, these stories come full circle and our students turned graduates actually getting that experience and join the board, and we have our students moving their way up in all different facets of the hospitality industry from Allegiant Stadium to the Venetian to running their own properties, which is really, really cool, and I'm so proud of them and this organization and all we've accomplished," Arias said.

Melissa credited Chris as the person who keeps the foundation running day to day.

"Some of the students are missing some just small skills and it's by spending time with the students, and Chris is the one who's in the thick of it all with them, and spending time, day in and day out. So by realizing what these students need, he's there working through all of the difficulties with them, and with me, to really make sure that they have everything that they need to succeed," Melissa said.

Gates echoed that sentiment.

"He's just so fantastic. He's always so easy to work with, so understanding. He's always there for us whenever we need it," Gates said.

For his 12-year commitment to UNLV hospitality students, Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles recognized Chris Alfieri as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We actually wanted to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion for the service you provided for over these many years. And both the students and the staff here just say that you are the indispensable person who makes a huge difference for the organization and so for that we just wanna highlight you and also give you this small token of our appreciation," Giles said.

The Hospitality Charitable Foundation is approaching 25 years of outreach in Las Vegas. Local high school students who want to learn more about the scholarship program can find further information on their website.

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