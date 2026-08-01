Vegas Stronger Champion Sassman siblings raise nearly $6,000 selling bracelets to fight homelessness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas siblings have turned a childhood act of compassion into a years-long fundraising effort to combat homelessness, raising nearly $6,000 for a local nonprofit.

WATCH | Justin Bruce shares their story and what makes them this month's Vegas Stronger Champion:

Vegas Stronger Champion siblings raise nearly $6,000 selling bracelets to fight homelessness

Fifi and Evan Sassman spend much of their winter break making beaded bracelets and magnets to sell to friends and family, with all proceeds going to HELP of Southern Nevada.

The effort began five years ago when Fifi, then in pre-school, saw a person experiencing homelessness near her school and wanted to help. The family brainstormed ways the kids could contribute.

"And so we brainstormed and both of my kids are really artistic, and Fifi loves those little beaded bracelets and we make them all the time," their mother Marie said. "So I'm like, well, maybe we could give them to everyone in preschool, like ask if they would want to purchase them, all your preschool friends, because there's a whole class right there."

With the help of family and friends, their initial $50 goal was quickly exceeded. In one fundraising push, the siblings raised $805 for the organization. They've managed to grow their results in each of the following years.

Evan reflected on the effort and his sister's role in starting it.

"I'll give a lot of credit to Fifi for getting the idea," he said, "and I'm really happy because a lot of homeless people can have resources they need and homes they need, and so it's for a good cause, and we're happy about it."

The family's choice to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada was later confirmed in a meaningful coincidence: a mother of a child in Fifi's class approached the family in tears after learning about the bracelet sales.

"A little girl in Fifi's class has actually received services from [HELP of Southern Nevada]. And when we said that we were selling these bracelets, the mom came up to me and was crying. And she's like 'they helped me and my daughter when we didn't have a place to live, and I'm so impressed that you're doing this and I love them,' and she went on and on about them and I was like we found the right place, so we're going to stick with them," their mother said.

Fuilala Riley, the CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada, praised the siblings and underscored why community support matters to the organization's mission. She said that on any given night, about 8,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas area. About 800 people wake up each day in housing as part of HELP of Southern Nevada's efforts.

"Evan's very articulate about why it's important to keep moving forward with assisting homelessness, and so I think that's the part where all nonprofits need the assistance of some very passionate individuals, and we're just so lucky to call the Sassmans amongst our village," Riley said.

Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognized Fifi and Evan as Vegas Stronger Champions and presented them with a check in honor of their work.

"You guys have raised almost $6,000 making bracelets. And so sometimes people think that like, oh I can't, you know, this is a big world and what can I do in it, but you guys at your age, it's incredible to have already discovered that there is a lot you can do and that you can benefit other people so much," Giles said.

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