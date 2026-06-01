LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month's Vegas Stronger Champion has helped people in Las Vegas get their lives back on track for more than a decade. He's invested because he was once on the other end and in need of help himself.

WATCH | Justin Bruce introduces us to a man who gives hope to countless families across the valley:

Vegas Stronger Champion helps parents make changes so they can reunite with their children

DeAndre Palm works as a peer parent at East Valley Family Services, and as he tells it, he likes to meet people where they're at.

"What I do is I receive referrals from actual Department of Family Services caseworkers for parents whose kids been removed, and what I do is assist them," Palm explained, "and what I mean by meeting them where they're at, a lot of them are currently in an active addiction, the majority of them are homeless, so I try to start there and try to get them back, you know, into society."

Palm has been on the other end of the process.

"It hits me personally because I've been through this, with having my kids removed, addiction to opiates, and going through recovery stages, me and my wife, to get to the point where I'm at now," Palm told Channel 13, "so that's what helps me build a rapport with my clients, because I can meet them where they're at."

Palm's colleagues at East Valley Family Service say his story gives clients hope.

"I've seen people walk in in tears and then leave with a little bit of ounce of hope, with a smile on their face, especially after they talk to DeAndre," said James Williams of East Valley Family Services, "and sometimes that's all people need is a little bit of hope to get them back on their feet so that way they can go right toward their mission."

Around 200 parents a year work with Palm to improve their family's circumstances, and his hard work in the office doesn't go unnoticed.

"Everything that he does, he works hard, he does not complain, he's here, a lot of times longer than anybody, and he's just a really, really great person for the organization and to the city of Las Vegas, period," Williams said.

For his tireless efforts to help people in Las Vegas, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognizes DeAndre Palm as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We highlight people in the community who are serving and every day doing great stuff and helping other people, and we've heard a lot about the organization and about you personally, and how you're the guy who shows up every time and in every way that's needed for members of the community," Giles told Palm as he presented him with a check for $599.

"And so for that, we just want to honor you as our Vegas Stronger Champion and offer you this small token of our appreciation, this is for you personally, so we just want to thank you for looking out for people," he added.