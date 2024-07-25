Warranty lag times leave Las Vegas Valley homeowners frustrated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summerlin homeowner Kathy Orchard-Paz says her home air conditioning unit stopped working on July 8.

While Wednesday marked more than two weeks since that happened, she says her home warranty has not yet fixed the issue.

Needless to say, she's not happy, and she's had to stay in Henderson while her bakes in the Southern Nevada summer.

"It's wrong," Orchard-Paz says. "I'm not a young woman. I've had health issues. I expected it would take not even a week to get it repaired."

Orchard-Paz also works from home, and she's been unable to do so from her home office since her AC went out.

We went through the home with her on Wednesday and found the temperature to be 93 degrees.

"It's just too hot to be here," Orchard-Paz said. "It's not safe to be here."

We've checked around and Orchard-Paz isn't the only person in the Las Vegas Valley dealing with this issue. About a half-dozen residents have reached out to Channel 13 this summer to flag similar issues with home warranty plans.

Along with Orchard-Paz, another viewer tells us he's a disabled veteran who has had issues with his AC unit at home, though his home warranty company, America Home Shield, has failed to fix the issue.

While Orchard-Paz uses a different company, American Home Warranty Corporation, the problems seem to be similar. So, we wanted to find out what people can do if they feel their home warranty company is dropping the ball.

We asked the folks at the Nevada Division of Insurance and they tell us they encourage consumers to work out issues with their home warranty companies, but, if that can't be done to satisfaction, customers are asked to reach out to the division, which will provide a liaison to help with the situation.

The link to reach out to the Division of Insurance can be found here: https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint/ [doi.nv.gov].