Titan Solar Power's Nevada business license has been revoked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An administrative law judge has brought the hammer down on Titan Solar Power, a company with a troubled history in Southern Nevada.

In June, Channel 13 reported that Titan Solar, a national brand, had closed the doors at its location in Las Vegas. That happened after dozens of consumers in the Las Vegas area had complained about poor service and being misled by the company or its representatives.

After a long investigation by the State Contractors Board, on Tuesday, the judge revoked Titan's business license and slapped the company with $400,000 in fines.

In the ruling, the judge found the company guilty of harming 29 homeowners and said Titan has caused "significant harm" to consumers here in Southern Nevada.

Titan's former president, Kenneth Williams, is slated for a hearing at the board's headquarters in October.