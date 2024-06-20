Titan Solar Power customers still frustrated following folding of company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jennifer Gill says she plans to talk to an attorney about the solar contract she entered into back in 2021.

The Las Vegas local isn't sure if anything can be done at this point, but she's looking for some relief after the company she bought from — Titan Solar Power NV — went out of business last week.

The company had come under scrutiny because of dozens of complaints to the Nevada State Contractors Board. The board has held hearings regarding Titan's alleged questionable practices. However, the business, as of last week, still had a license to operate in Nevada.

But that became irrelevant when the company abruptly shut its doors nationwide, including its Las Vegas location near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road.

"The promises that were made, they didn't come true," Gill says. "I just want them stopped. I was elated when I heard they went out of business. I'm not the only person — so many others got duped."

In recent weeks, Channel 13 has been actively listening to close to a dozen Titan customers who say they were misled.

Gill's situation is similar to many others. She agreed to a loan of nearly $70,000 for her solar panels, which were placed on her home's roof. However, her energy bills haven't gone down in any significant way and she's still paying close to $300 per month for that loan she took out.

And before Titan closed down, Gill says they weren't any help at all. Even though the company is no longer doing business in Nevada, its leadership will still face questions from the board, the body responsible for granting business licenses in Nevada.

Jeremy White, a project manager with a local company called Robco Electric, an outfit that designs, installs and maintains solar panel systems in Southern Nevada, says consumers should make sure they check five boxes before they ever agree to a solar panel contract.

Step 1: Check with the Nevada State Contractors Board and verify there is an Active status C-2 or C2-G electrical license with no disciplinary action listed. Any disciplinary action against a license is a red flag that the contractor has broken the law in the past.

Step 2: Look at the business address listed. Is it local or out of state? A local company has a higher probability of having local employees who can handle any issues that arise quickly.

Step 3: Look at the origin date on the license. How long have they been doing business in Nevada? Companies with a long track record of serving Las Vegas know how to weather the ups and downs of economic cycles. They have a better chance to be here to take care of you in the long run. They are not just looking to make a quick buck and duck out when the incentives dry up.

Step 4: Check that the bid limit on the license covers the amount of your project. It is illegal to bid over the license limit. Companies that do so may not have the financial wherewithal to cover losses if your project goes south.

Step 5: Read reviews. Lots of them. The best solar equipment out there means nothing if it is installed by an inexperienced or careless install crew that damages your home. Check Yelp!, Google, Facebook, Nextdoor, SolarReviews, Best Company and any other site you can think of. You want to see a lot of reviews for installs here in Las Vegas. Look for cases where things did not go perfectly. How did the company handle problems? Any company that claims to have 100% perfect solar installs with no problems ever is outright lying. This is construction. Things can go wrong. Owning the situation and promptly fixing the problem indicates a company that stands behind their work and that is what you want in a 25 year partnership.