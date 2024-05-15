State extends probationary period for much-maligned solar company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An administrative law judge on Wednesday decided to extend a probationary period for a solar company that has come under fire in Nevada for the alleged misleading of customers.

Judge Noah Allison decided to extend an in-place probationary period for Titan Solar Power NV Inc., which has installed thousands of residential solar panel systems in Nevada in recent years.

The company came under scrutiny after numerous customers filed complaints with the Nevada State Contractors Board, the agency in charge of policing business license holders in the state.

Titan has been on probation with the board since May 2023. The company, which does business in multiple states, has not faced formal punishment as of yet, though the board has made it clear they're watching Titan closely.

This is a developing story. Check back later to KTNV.com as more information becomes available.

