Embattled firm Titan Solar Power goes out of business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Titan Solar Power is apparently no more.

The embattled solar company, a national firm which had a large presence in Nevada, has apparently ceased operating, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Late last week, an email from "Titan Admin" addressed to company employees outlined that the company planned on "closing its doors" after talks with "potential investors" fell through.

Early Monday afternoon, a locksmith was seen at Titan's Las Vegas headquarters near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road. A former Titan employee, who didn't wish to be identified, told Channel 13 the email was sent to all employees on Thursday.

The employee said about 30 people worked at the Las Vegas location. The company has been facing scrutiny for several months from the Nevada State Contractors Board over numerous complaints that have come in from solar panel customers.

On Monday morning, Channel 13 talked to one of those customers, Kim Brooks of Las Vegas, who says she's been frustrated for about four years. She purchased a solar panel system from Titan back in 2020, though she says her power bills haven't changed much.

"I feel like I've been robbed," Brooks said. "They're taking advantage."

Brooks says she agreed to a 30-year contract for the solar system for her home's roof and pays close to $400 per month on that loan, which was administered through a California company called GoodLeap.

"I bought $58,000 worth of solar, for the front and back of the house," Brooks said. "I was told to wait about a year for the (panels) to retain energy. Then, I would see a difference on my power bill. After a year, I still had the same $300 to $500 power bills."

In May, an administrative law judge decided to extend a probationary period for Titan as state regulators continued to look into complaints against the company, around 100 in total, according to an official with the State Contractors Board. The company was placed on probation in May 2023.

In recent years, Titan has installed thousands of solar panel systems in Southern Nevada. The company was active in over two-dozen other states.

When reached over the phone on Monday, Donald "Butch" Williams, a Las Vegas attorney who represents Titan president Ken Williams, declined to comment.

The State Contractors Board will host disciplinary hearings on June 26 and July 16 and an official told Channel 13 that Titan is still likely to be on the agenda during one of those two hearings, even though it has apparently ceased operations.

"Contractors are responsible for resolving existing issues related to their work and product," the official said in an email.

The board recommend that anyone thinking about buying solar panels for their home should only do business with contractors who are licensed in the state of Nevada and they should walk away if they feel pressured to sign a contract.