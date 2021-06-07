Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Drought Crisis
Local News
Drought-stricken Nevada enacts ban on 'non-functional' grass
Associated Press
1:08 PM, Jun 07, 2021
Local News
Mountain lion euthanized in west Las Vegas on Tuesday
Joyce Lupiani
9:25 AM, Jun 02, 2021
National
California farmers destroying own crops
Stephanie Stone, Scripps National Correspondent
4:25 PM, May 20, 2021
National
Drought emergency declaration extended in California
KTNV Staff
6:46 AM, May 11, 2021
Local News
Declining water levels will impact boat launches at Lake Mead
4:39 PM, Apr 12, 2021
Local News
Drought-stricken West holds out for more than just dry snow
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN/Associated Press
1:09 PM, Feb 21, 2021
Local News
US: More must be done to protect Colorado River from drought
Associated Press
10:39 AM, Dec 18, 2020
Local News
Water shortages in US West likelier than previously thought
SAM METZ
5:53 PM, Sep 15, 2020
HOW TO WATCH