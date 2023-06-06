Nevada senator announces $32 million federal funding for stabilizing water levels at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — $32 million has been approved to help the nation's largest reservoir.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen visited Lake Mead National Recreational Area to make the announcement and discuss the priorities of the funding.

With low water levels, boaters said the money will hopefully help provide more access to the lake.

For a Las Vegas resident, Frank Flores, it has been a while since he's brought his boat out to the lake.

"It's been tough the last few years we haven't been able to launch for over two years now," he said. "It's been too low and we can't get the boat in the water."

Flores says water levels are up and it was time to get his boat back on the lake. However, he's worried about what will happen if the lake gets any lower.

"It's been hard," he said. "We have been coming down here since the 1970s and I've seen the lake completely full and see it this low, it's sad."

Rosen visited Lake Mead Thursday to announce $32 million in federal dollars were approved to help with these concerns. She says the main goal for the funding is to stabilize the water levels and to keep the boat ramps open.

"To keep the lake open, to stabilize the water levels, and to be sure that the boat ramps are open," Rosen said.

Lake Mead National Recreational Area acting superintendent, Mike Gauthier says the future of Lake Mead is unpredictable. However, the federal funding can help them come up with a plan that will provide access to the lake and keep the marinas open.

"All that money is going into restoring boat ramps, maintaining the campgrounds, maintaining the marina operations," Gauthier said.

Another visitor to the lake, Betty Gripentog said she and her husband started the marina around 1959. She says this federal funding is very appreciated. Vice president of operations Bruce Nelson, also Betty's grandson, says they need the help.

"Making sure that the infrastructure in Lake Mead launch ramps, power, sewer, these things that need to exist for operations to continue are maintained and operated," Nelson said.

Flores says this support from senators goes a long way.

"Boating is really important to Southern Nevada, " Flores said. "The tourism, all the recreation, so this is great."

The Lake Mead superintendent says all boat ramps are open, and with this federal funding, they are hoping to keep it that way.