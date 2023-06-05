Sen. Jacky Rosen announces federal funding to protect Lake Mead boat ramp access

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal funding to address the impact of drought on Lake Mead's tourism economy will soon make its way to Nevada's coffers.

Sen. Jacky Rosen was at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday morning to announce the funds.

Rosen has been at the forefront of the effort to secure additional federal dollars to address the impact of declining lake levels on tourism at Lake Mead.

Last year, she sent a letter to the director of the National Park Service asking for federal emergency funding to help alleviate the impact of boat ramp closures.

Rosen also opposed an NPS proposal to close boat ramps at the lake as a possible drought mitigation effort, a press release from her office states.

And earlier this year, she sent another letter urging NPS and the Office of Management and Budget to allocate money to address boat ramp closures.

Historically low lake levels prompted the closure of all but one boat ramp at Lake Mead. Visitation at Lake Mead declined as water levels at the largest man-made reservoir in the country reached new lows.

Around 5.6 million people visited Lake Mead in 2022 — down from 7.6 million in 2021.

Conditions have improved over the past year thanks to a wet winter, raising the lake level and allowing five boat ramps to open by Memorial Day 2023.

