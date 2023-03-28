‘I think this is a disaster’: Lake Mead visitation numbers dropped nearly 25% in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are pushing for emergency funds to help small businesses in Boulder City and Lake Mead survive.

Many Businesses in those areas depend on tourism to keep their doors open, but dropping water levels and launch ramp closures are driving visitors away.

According to the National Park Service, in 2022, Lake Mead dropped to the ninth spot on the list of the top 10 most visited national parks and recreation areas. Around 5.6 million people visited Lake Mead last year.

In 2021, Lake Mead ranked number five and welcomed nearly 7.6 million visitors.

“The water is definitely a big issue. We’ve seen a big decrease in business with the boaters and the people that come to the lake for the activity,” said Jill Bunch, owner of Chilly Jilly’z in Boulder City.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and a group of Senate colleagues, including Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Kyrsten Sinema, and Mark Kelly sent a letter to the National Park Service urging leadership to use appropriated funds to address the extreme drought conditions and boat ramp closures at Lake Mead.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area is our country’s first national recreation area and the fifth most-visited park in the National Park System,” the senators wrote. “Visitors to Lake Mead play a significant role in the local economy, supporting small businesses and workers who depend on robust outdoor recreation tourism for their livelihoods. The low water levels have seriously impacted recreation, particularly with the closure of all but one boat launch ramp at the lake, putting businesses and jobs at risk.”

In the letter, the senators requested the National Park Service use a portion of the $1.5 billion appropriated by Congress for expenses related to natural disasters to address the drought-related boat ramp closures for the millions of visitors and residents who enjoy outdoor recreation at Lake Mead each year. They also noted that similar funding has already been distributed to other national parks facing similar issues.

“I would definitely support and welcome that type of emergency aid. I think it would be beautiful for the town,” Bunch said.