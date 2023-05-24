Lake Mead officials expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend with rising water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — With the water level rising, officials at Lake Mead are bracing for a busy Memorial weekend. Officials say boaters need to be prepared and aware of their surroundings on the changing lake.

One year ago, only one boat ramp was in operation. Now, thanks to the rising water level, five ramps are in use.

The National Park Service says they are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend and they want visitors to be prepared and safe.

"As long as it keeps going up, we are here," said boater Doug Helvey.

Helvey lives in Boulder City and says he basically lives at the lake.

"I got the life jackets, the fire extinguisher, the whistle you got to use," Helvey said.

He expects Lake Mead to be busy for Memorial Day weekend, and officials are preparing.

Also, Zachary Blackwood is a Nevada State warden, he has been on the lake for years. The lake's water level have been on the rise and that means the shoreline continues to change.

"We are seeing rocks that were above the water two weeks ago that are now just below the surface," Blackwood said.

He says boaters need to be vigilant. Last year, only the Hemenway Harbor boat launch was in operation, but now five are in use thanks to a melting snowpack leading to the rising water level.

They expect boat ramps to be busy.

Blackwood says making sure boaters are prepared is key to a safe weekend.

"We are talking life jackets for everybody that is going to be on board the vessel," he said. "A throwable life jacket and a fire extinguisher."

Not having the correct safety equipment can result in a citation. Last year, there were 8 drownings at the lake. Officials also want to remind visitors that pool toys are not allowed and to not drink and drive.

As snow continues to melt and the water level rises, Helvey says he is bracing for a busy summer season.

"Oh yeah," he said. "It will be busy."

The National Park Service says although wait times won't be as long as last year due to more ramps being open, they say the busiest days at the ramps will be Saturday and Monday.