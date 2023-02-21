Boaters and businesses adapting to falling water levels at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people enjoyed Lake Mead over the holiday weekend.

Many were able to get into the water thanks to a new adaptive boat ramp that was installed at Callville Bay in mid-January.

It's called a Mobi mat, and it was a way to re-open the ramp that had been closed due to falling water levels.

Sam Jameson said his family hasn't been to this ramp since the fall of 2021 and are trying it for the first time this Presidents Day.

"This is what gives us boaters hope because with the lake, we know it's going to keep on dropping," Jameson said.

Jameson said watching how low the water has gotten at Callville Bay is depressing.

It's one of the closest boat launches to the valley and is just an hour away from Las Vegas. However, when Callville Bay was closed last March, boaters had to go to Hemingway Harbor which is further away.

Jameson said having Callville open again was a much better option.

"The grade is nice," Jameson said. "You don't have to sink your back differentials or your tires hardly at all with how steep of a grade it has."

Callville Bay general manager Kim Roundtree said the polyester and steel mat that Lake Mead Mojave Adventures purchased can hold up to 80,000 pounds and has had no issues so far.

She said she has seen up to 18 boats going in every day.

"They say they love it and it's wonderful," Roundtree said. "They are thanking us."

Roundtree said she has heard managers of closed launch ramps like South Cove on the Arizona side of Lake Mead wants one too.

"It is our goal that we are going to keep this marina open, and we will keep on moving out and chasing the water if we need to and go from there."

Roundtree said the ramp closure hurt the marina. However, in the month the new ramp has been in place, she said there's been a big difference and she thinks the marina will thrive again.

Jameson agreed and said it's a positive sign.

"When you have ramps like this, it gives you hope to say we won't sell our boat and we are sticking with it," Jameson said.

Roundtree said they're planning on building a boat house lounge that will be attached to the Callville Bay marina to entertain guests. The low water levels have made the original too far away.