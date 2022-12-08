Boaters express concern with Lake Mead’s boating future

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — As water levels continue to drop, the future of boat ramps at Lake Mead is uncertain.

Now the National Park Service is looking at what the future of recreation will look like on the lake.

At a meeting Wednesday in Boulder City, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area explained proposed environmental assessment and sustainability plans for the lake in 2023.

Three concepts are on the table that could impact concessions and boat ramps at five marinas including Callville Bay, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Echo Bay, and South Cove.

Boaters and people who depend on the lake showed up to express their concerns with some of the concepts.

The Vice President of the Las Vegas Boat Harbor Bruce Nelson was one of hundreds who showed up.

"Without that access to Lake Mead, Boulder City, Las Vegas, Henderson, just the people that live here would lose a great thing,” says Bruce Nelson.

The National Park Service is taking public comments through December 23rd, 2022.

Two more meetings are set to take place:

Kingman, AZ - Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022; 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. PST/5:00 - 7:00 p.m. MST at the Kingman Office of Tourism, Powerhouse Conference Room, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ 86401

Virtual - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022; 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. PST