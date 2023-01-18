Lake Mead Mohave Adventures unveils new adaptive launch ramp for boaters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Callville Bay's original ramp now closed due to historically low lake levels, a local company has unveiled a new way for boats to access Lake Mead.

On Wednesday morning, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures unraveled the new Mobi-mat, which will serve as an adaptive way for boaters to continue to launch various watercraft in Lake Mead.

The Mobi-mat is a patented, roll-out polyester beach access mat, designed for creating boat launches and accommodating light and medium vehicle traffic on supporting but unstable grounds such as sand, soil, mud and gravel on the shoreline of lakes.

With price points ranging from 50 to 60K, LMMA says these mats are recognized by the most demanding expeditionary units in the world as amphibious landing roadways.

While the installation of the mat is underway, LMMA says its main goal is to keep the reservoir accessible to the public. And though Park Services approved the mat, LMMA's purchase of the mat makes this possible, they tell KTNV.

