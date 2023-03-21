Nevada senators write letter requesting national funds to 'address drought conditions' at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new letter from Democratic U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen, Catherine Cortez Masto, Mark Kelly and Independent Sen. Krysten Sinema is asking the National Park Service to take action on the lowering levels at Lake Mead.

The letter is directly addressed to National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams III and Shalanda Young, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area is our country’s first national recreation area and the fifth most-visited park in the National Park System,” the senators wrote. “Visitors to Lake Mead play a significant role in the local economy, supporting small businesses and workers who depend on robust outdoor recreation tourism for their livelihoods. The low water levels have seriously impacted recreation, particularly with the closure of all but one boat launch ramp at the lake, putting businesses and jobs at risk.”

In the letter, the senators requested the National Park Service use a portion of the $1.5 billion appropriated by Congress for expenses related to natural disasters to address the drought-related boat ramp closures at Lake Mead. They also note that similar funding has already been distributed to other national parks facing similar issues.

“It has been reported that funding from the FY23 omnibus for NPS disaster relief has already been distributed to Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska and Yellowstone National Park in Montana to address infrastructure repairs due to landslides and severe flooding, respectively,” they continued. “We ask that you give the same consideration to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and provide funding for critical infrastructure needs to protect the lake and ensure the recreation area, including the boat launch ramps around the lake, are accessible to all visitors.”

This letter comes as the Southern Nevada Water Authority approved a $1.4 million plan to lower Lake Mead's intake straw last week after experts reported that the reservoir is close to "dead pool."

The full letter can be found here.