Park Service extends public comment on Lake Mead boat access to address 'unprecedented' decline

(KTNV) — Members of the public will have more time to submit their comments to the National Park Service as the agency develops a plan to balance recreation at Lake Mead with the lake's historically low water levels.

The public comment period originally scheduled to end on Dec. 23 will now last through Jan. 22, 2023, NPS announced on Thursday.

"We've heard from the public that it would be beneficial to extend the public commenting period for this important plan so that is why we're giving the community more time," said Mike Gauthier, acting superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

NPS' goal for the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan is to determine the future of motorized boat launching at five access points on the lake, including:

Hemenway Harbor Callville Bay Marina Echo Bay Temple Bar Marina South Cove

"Previous planning did not anticipate the unprecedented rapid water level decline, and as such, a new plan is needed to continue providing safe and sustainable access to Lake Mead," park officials acknowledged in a news release.

Lake Mead is the fifth most-visited park in the U.S. national park system, NPS officials said. About 20% of the recreation area's 7.6 million annual visitors use ramp areas for boating access.

There will be an additional opportunity for the public to share their thoughts when the draft plan is scheduled for release, which NPS expects to happen in spring of 2023.

Information about the management alternatives NPS officials will consider can be found in the project newsletter here. Public comments can be submitted online through the park's planning website here.