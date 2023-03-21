How much has wet winter weather impacted drought conditions in Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although it doesn't feel like it, and yet another storm is expected tomorrow, Monday actually marks the first day of spring.

The wet weather is definitely making an impact on the drought here and will help in the coming months. But for locals used to warmer weather by now, it's been a bit of a disappointment.

"(I) definitely was expecting it to be warmer, for sure," said Christine Bouvier, who was out enjoying the first day of spring with her dog on Monday.

Bouvier, like many of us, is ready for some warmer weather after what seemed like a long winter.

"We made the best of the rain. It was wet on some days — like, overly wet," Bouvier said.

All the rain that fell in Southern Nevada this past year seems to be improving drought conditions in the Silver State.

That difference can be seen when you compare a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor one year ago in March 2022. A map from today shows the extreme drought conditions are just about gone from Nevada.

U.S. Drought Monitor / KTNV These maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought conditions in Nevada one year ago (left) compared with today (right).

While the wet weather helps drought conditions overall, it's what happens in Colorado that impacts the Colorado River and Lake Mead. But the drought conditions there improved as well.

A map from one year ago compared with a map from today shows parts of the state are now out of drought, including parts of the Rocky Mountains.

U.S. Drought Monitor / KTNV These maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought conditions in the U.S. West at this time in 2022 (left) compared with today (right).

"We have been surprised here, not just across Colorado, but across the Basin states," said Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

Mitchell tells Channel 13 some areas of the Rocky Mountains are well above 100% of average when it comes to snowpack — which is good for runoff into the Colorado River, and eventually Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

"As high as 135% of average in some corners of the state," Mitchell added. "I think we are optimistic it is a start and I think one of the things that is most important is that the soil moisture has improved a bit this year, so we may get to see greater runoff as a result."

She says April will be a key month as well when it comes to snow.

So when could we see levels changing in Lake Mead and Lake Powell? Mitchell says it's most likely in the warmer months.

"It is obviously going to be determined by the releases and decisions that are still yet to be made," she said.

Meanwhile, winter seems to be holding on across the West.

"Some moisture is good. I'm trying to make the best of it" Bouvier told us. "I am ready for a little bit of heat."