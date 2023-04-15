Nevada senators announce $63 million toward clean water, voting on water distribution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voting has started on plans designed to protect the Colorado River and how the water supply should be distributed.

The first option is a "Do Nothing" option, although not seriously considered.

The second calls for water cuts based on priority. This means places such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas would take the majority of the cuts.

The third option is distributing the water supply equally across the board.

A final plan is expected to be complete this summer.

At the same time, Nevada's democratic U.S. senators are fighting for access to clean drinking water.

On Friday, senators announced more than $63 million have been secured in federal funds awarded to Nevada to improve the state's infrastructure when it comes to water.

The funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law. It will be used to improve or replace water pipes, tanks and treatment plans. Also, it will be used to identify and replace lead service lines.