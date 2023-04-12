Southern Nevada could face more water cuts under Feds proposed plan for Colorado River Basin states

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Federal leaders want a fair water deal for Colorado River users as the drought crisis worsens. On Tuesday, the Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation released an analysis outlining three options addressing future water shortages.

The document, the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS), is more than 400 pages and proposes revisions to current operations at Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams.

"The prolonged drought afflicting the American West is one of the most significant challenges facing our country today," said Bureau of Reclamation deputy secretary, Tommy Beaudreau, during a press conference announcing SEIS Tuesday.

Beaudreau said this comes on the heels of the Biden-Harris administration making historic investments to make states depending on the Colorado River basin more resistant to climate change.

In the draft analysis, two of the three options would slash water usage to keep enough water flowing to supply hydroelectric power to customers.

The first option is called the "no-action alternative." It is a "do nothing" suggestion that is not seriously being considered, but offered to emphasize the dire need for more water cuts.

The second option calls for water cuts based on the priority of water rights. This means major western cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix would take the vast majority of cuts because these cities have a lower priority claim.

Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson, Bronson Mack, said this would mean Southern Nevada could see water cuts of more than 80,000 acre-feet per year. Currently, Southern Nevada has already committed cuts of 30,000 AFY, according to Mack.

The final option distributes water supply equally across the board. Mack said this would mean a 13% reduction which would equate to about 69,000 AFY.

SNWA general manager, John Entsminger, did not endorse one of the options. But he did say Southern Nevada's early conservation efforts won't leave us dry.

"Our conservation and our infrastructure, has led the world in urban water conservation," said Entsminger. "I believe Southern Nevada is going to be safe under any circumstance."

Mack also said Southern Nevada has saved more than 2 million acre-feet over more than two decades in various water banks.

Federal officials said while the most recent winter weather and snowpack will help the water levels as well, the analysis looked at the drought crisis in the last 30 years in its entirety.

The feds want the public to provide input to make this an "inclusive and transparent process" for everyone. The public can weigh in beginning April 14 until May 30.

A final plan is expected to be complete this summer. The revisions from the final plan will impact operations of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams beginning in 2024.