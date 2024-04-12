Upstream discovery puts greater need on long-term plan for Lake Mead, Colorado River water

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — While Lake Mead's water level is slowly dropping once again, it's up quite a bit compared to this time in the past few years.

That's good news for boaters and lake-goers, but many know a long-term plan is needed — especially after a recent discovery by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Lake Mead sits at 1,074 feet as of April 11. While levels are going down slower now, this is the highest it's been during spring in a few years.

I caught up with Bruce Nelson, who owns the Lake Mead Marina. He says with the water level being up, they expect more boaters.

"It's the highest it's been in a few year, so things are looking up," Nelson said. "The launch ramps are in really good shape."

Nelson tells me the warmer temperatures mean business for those who make their livelihood from recreation at the lake.

While this boating season appears to be OK, the future remains in question.

States on the Colorado River recently sent their ideas of how to manage the lake and river after 2026. That final plan will be coming from the Bureau of Reclamation.

But now, a recently released Bureau memo highlights another issue upstream at the Glen Canyon Dam. Damage discovered to pipes during high-release experiments last year could pose a threat to future releases if Lake Powell's water level gets too low.

That simply puts a greater need on a long-term plan to keep the system going.

"Obviously, there are a lot of things that come into play there," Nelson said. "We need good snow years; we need all the western states to work together in saving water."

Folks like Nelson who depend on the water keep tabs on future plans. Public input on the future management plan will take place at the end of the year.

For now, he and others are looking forward to enjoying the lake.