Bureau of Reclamation increases release volume from Glen Canyon Dam to 1,088,000 acre-feet this month

(KTNV) — The Bureau of Reclamation has increased May's release volume from Glen Canyon Dam to 1,088,000 acre-feet.

The official page for the Colorado River Basin posted the announcement early this week.

The Power of Water: Drought impacts and solutions in Southern Nevada and beyond

Officials said hourly releases during May will fluctuate from a low of "approximately 14,051 cubic feet per second in the early morning hours, and then to a high of 18,909 in the afternoons and evenings."

"The higher monthly release volumes are a result of the dam's planned annual release for water year 2023 being increased from 7.0 million acre-feet up to 9.5 MAF," officials said.

This is all because of the high snowpack this winter and the projected runoff in the Colorado River Basin this spring.

Officials say reclamation intends to deliver the additional water of up to 2.5 MAF before Sept. 30.

"Reclamation continues to closely monitor the observed inflow into Lake Powell and will continue to adjust Glen Canyon Dam’s annual release volume each month as needed," officials said.