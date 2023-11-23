Lowest water levels for Lake Mead expected in 2025, report shows. But that could change.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Lake Mead's water level is up, one projection shows it may dip down to low levels again.

The latest 24-month study by the Bureau of Reclamation shows Lake Mead may just hit about the lowest level come 2025 if we don't see adequate moisture.

KTNV's Joe Moeller spoke to an expert about what this study means and what it will take to keep the water level from dropping. After a healthy winter earlier this year, Lake Mead has steadily been going up almost to 2021 levels.

Wednesday, it sits roughly 1,064 ft.

"That provides water managers a look ahead to make adjustments to their water practices or water conservation," said Bronson Mack with the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Mack from the Las Vegas Valley Water District says this past winter's snowpack in the Rockies was above average at 144 percent.

"A good wet year resulted in Lake Mead's water level coming up, but one good year of snowpack does not erase the 20 years of dry conditions that we have been experiencing," Mack said.

The 24-month study could change, especially if we have another wet winter. Weather experts predicted an El Niño winter.

"The weather is so complicated that El Niño can have a role in the overall outlook of the winter," said Justin Bruce, Channel 13 meteorologist. "El Niño is when the ocean water in the Pacific along the equator is warmer than average, it is far away, but it has implications here on weather in the US. So hopefully, more rain and mountain snow."

Snow in the Rockies melts into the Colorado River, and then the water eventually makes its way to Lake Mead. If more moisture comes, the 24-month projection of Lake Mead could change in future studies.

"The near-term projection, they get much more dialed in based on more realistic and real data," Mack said.