Henderson temporarily fencing off 12 parks as water conservation efforts ramp up

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This summer, you may notice grass areas fenced off at some Henderson public parks. It's all in the name of water conservation.

City crews are removing the turf and replacing it with Bermudagrass to help save our water supply.

Kelly Price and her daughter were disappointed to see the field area at Paseo Vista Park fenced off.

"This morning we came, bright and early because school just let out and we were expecting all summer long to be here but I guess not now," Price said.

The City of Henderson is replacing turf at 12 parks, leaving large areas closed while crews install Bermudagrass to save water. The grass field at Paseo Vista Park will be closed until August 10th.

Preston Goodman with the City of Henderson says for every square foot converted, the city saves 22 gallons per year.

RELATED: 2 million gallons of water saved for each grass field converted to turf at valley high schools

"By the end of the 2026 deadline, the City of Henderson would have saved approximately 288 million gallons of water saved annually," Goodman said.

Price says while she's pleased to see the city make efforts to save more water, she doesn't understand the timing. She says it's the only park in the area large enough to play baseball and now her family's summer plans are ruined.

"They had all winter to do this and I don't understand why are they doing it now," Price said.

Some residents disagree.

"I'm glad they're starting with 12. Let's get this lake under control and get this water-saving grass," Katie Lovell said.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority says the conversion of the turf is a step in the right direction.

"When you look at what our partners are doing whether that's Henderson or Clark County or the school district, you know all these municipalities are really putting forth efforts to improve our water efficiency at our parks and schools. There are huge water savings that can be gained. So this really helps our community become more water efficient," Mack said.

In total, 50 parks are expected to be upgraded and drought-tolerant by the end of 2026.