Lake Mead water levels could drop about another 10 feet by the end of April despite wet winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it comes to water at Lake Mead, every little bit helps.

Currently, the lake level is at 1,045 feet. According to the latest projection from the Bureau of Reclamation, it could drop to 1,036 feet by the end of April.

According to an official with the Southern Nevada water Authority, the recent snow packs are good. Some runoff will make its way to the lake giving it a slight boost.

RELATED: Colorado snowpack above average, snowmelt heading to Lake Mead and Lake Powell

"Lake Powell is already set to release about 7.4 million acre feet from that reservoir down to Lake Mead, but that could actually increase," said Bronson Mack with SNWA. "We could see a higher release out of Lake Powell to Lake Mead later this year."

Mack continues saying with the wet winter, conservation continues to be paramount for all southern Nevadans.

Officials say everyone should follow the seasonal watering restrictions, change sprinkler clocks and replace useless grass.