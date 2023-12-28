What's the deal? Restrictions in grass rebate program for those wanting to save water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Gary told KTNV's 13 chief investigator, Darcy Spears, that he's a veteran who suffered from a stroke and has a hard time speaking.

Gary wrote to Spears with concerns about the grass removal rebate offered by the Southern Nevada Water Authority, where you can get money back for saying goodbye to your grass — replacing water-thirsty lawns with desert landscaping.

The need to save water in Southern Nevada is no secret, and the payback program has provided an incentive to do that for more than 20 years.

Residential properties, businesses, HOAs, and multifamily properties get back $3.00 for every square foot of grass removed and replaced with water-smart landscaping.

The program has recently evolved to include a new tree enhancement element which pays participants a bonus of $100 for every new tree planted from a qualified list.

Gary wanted to know what the deal is with restrictions and qualifications for the rebate program.

He wrote to me saying, "I want to get rid of my grass. I contacted the Water District to see if I qualify for the rebate, and they told me I have to plant 50 percent of the area. I already have all the plants I want on the perimeter and want to replace the grass with artificial turf, pavers, and rock. Their conditions for the rebate are unreasonable. Why do I have to plant more when I'm trying to save water?"

Fair question, Gary.

Here's the deal!

According to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the area of grass being removed needs to be replaced with living plants that provide 50 percent canopy coverage at plant maturity.

The reasons for that:



Looks: SNWA says it's important to maintain aesthetics and prevent converted grass areas from becoming "rock, a wagon wheel, and a cow skull."

Biodiversity: The change should provide habitat and food sources for wildlife like butterflies and hummingbirds

Shade: Conversions must provide shade to reduce the heat island effect

SNWA will consider any existing trees or canopy coverage in that calculation, so the homeowner can get credit for what they already have.

Other qualifications for the rebate include installing drip irrigation, removing spray irrigation from the converted area, and signing a conservation easement that prohibits any re-installation of grass or a pool in that area.

As for Gary, he's trying to budget for the conversion and hopes to use the approximately $3,000 he'd get for removing his grass to help pay for the new landscaping. He hasn't decided on a design yet but says he's committed to making it work so he can do his part to save water.

