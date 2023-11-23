City of Henderson offering additional rebate for families that remove turf

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents in the City of Henderson could receive even more money if they remove functional turf from their lawns.

On Tuesday, city officials announced they would be offering a rebate of $575 for single-family residential homes within city limits that remove their functional turf. To qualify, the turf conversion must be a minimum of 400 square feet and be approved by the Southern Nevada Water Authority for the Water Smart Landscape program.

"There is no better way to help conserve water in Henderson than converting grass to desert landscaping at your home," said Director of Utility Services Priscilla Howell. "More than 60% of outdoor water cannot be recycled. It's going to to take all of us doing our part to preserve our most precious resource."

Henderson officials said this rebate will supplement ones that are already being offered by the SNWA.

According to Henderson's website, they have three supplemental rebates, including the residential landscape rebate that is mentioned above. The SNWA has five other rebates. You can see all of them here.

All of these measures are to try to continue conserving water, especially at Lake Mead water levels are predicted to drop again over the next two years. While Southern Nevada has had help this year from an above-average snowpack, Bronson Mack from the Las Vegas Valley Water District said that won't make a huge dent in water levels.

"A good wet year resulted in Lake Mead's water level coming up, but one good year of snowpack does not erase the 20 years of dry conditions that we have been experiencing," Mack said.

As of Wednesday, Lake Mead water levels sit at 1,064 feet, which is the highest level since Feb. 2022.