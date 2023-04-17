Runway looks for water: 'Catwalks for Water' fundraiser went toward clean water initiatives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fashion event at Tivoli Village fundraised for local and global clean water efforts.

The "Catwalks for Water" fashion show was held Sunday at the village. Students with Aveda Institute Las Vegas, along with Aveda Salon & Spas hosted the event.

The runway looks were created using recycled materials with the theme being "masquerade."

The event lasted until 2 p.m.

There was no charge for the event, but those who came were encouraged to donate.

All proceeds went to "Western Resource Advocates and charity: water to help make a difference in their clean water mission."