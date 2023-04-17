Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

Runway looks for water: 'Catwalks for Water' fundraiser went toward clean water initiatives

Students with Aveda Institute Las Vegas, along with Aveda Salon &amp; Spas hosted a "Catwalks for Water" fundraiser event where all proceeds went to clean water initiatives. Angelina Dixson reports.
Masquerade woman
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 20:56:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fashion event at Tivoli Village fundraised for local and global clean water efforts.

The "Catwalks for Water" fashion show was held Sunday at the village. Students with Aveda Institute Las Vegas, along with Aveda Salon & Spas hosted the event.

The runway looks were created using recycled materials with the theme being "masquerade."

The event lasted until 2 p.m.

There was no charge for the event, but those who came were encouraged to donate.

All proceeds went to "Western Resource Advocates and charity: water to help make a difference in their clean water mission."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH