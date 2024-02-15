Lake Mead's elevation rises and reaches 2021 levels, still only 37% full

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead water levels have reached a milestone after rising steadily in 2023.

The reservoir currently sits at 1,076 feet. That's about 28 feet higher than this time last year, when the level was 1,047 feet.

The last time the water was this high? Almost three years ago, when the level was 1,073 feet in May 2021.

While this is good news, levels are still 150 feet lower than capacity and the lake is only 37% full.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced a water shortage in August 2021 and that's expected to continue.

CNN Newsource/NASA

Experts say it would take several years of above normal snowpack in the Colorado River Basin to see significant improvements to Lake Mead.