Las Vegas bus riders react to RTC safety measures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has made changes to help bus riders in the Las Vegas Valley feel safer.

With that in mind, Channel 13 decided to ask some transit riders around Las Vegas how safe they feel when they board a bus.

"I feel more safe when security's there," said Pamela Klaas, who tells us she rides the bus nearly every day. "I usually just keep to myself and barricade myself in between two seats."

On July 1, the RTC started a contract with a new security vendor, Inter-Con. The company has beefed up the security presence on valley buses, from 250 before this month to 300. And all of the security guards are armed.

RTC CEO MJ Maynard also said about half of RTC drivers — there's around 800 — now have portable panic buttons. And earlier this year, the RTC implemented a new artificial intelligence technology to detect firearms.

"(Safety) is a very complicated, complex issue that I don't think has a one-size-fits-all solution," Maynard said. "We've surveyed our customers and operators and they do want to see security officers on board the vehicles."

Bus rider Kyng Crawford said he does feel safe when he rides, and that he's noticed more security guards around.

Rider Chris Kuellenberg has as well, but he's not totally sure the added security presence is making anyone safer, and he'd like money spent in different areas.

"There is a whole lot more security, it seems about the same for safety," he said. "I think there could have been other things done. I'd like to see more programs for people who need help with fares. Maybe there could be water at the bus stops or something, it's hot out here."

Maynard said one of the next implementations is set to be an enhanced driver barricade. After all, it's not just riders who need to be safe.

"We were one of the first transit systems, back in 2016, to install driver barriers, but we need to enhance them," Maynard said. "We're working closely with the drivers to design a fully enclosed barrier."

